Lou Holtz names catalyst behind Panthers' decision to fire Frank Reich

The Carolina Panthers fired Frank Reich on Monday in the midst of his first season as head coach. The team fell to 1-10 with the loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Legendary college football coach Lou Holtz, who coached the New York Jets in 1976, appeared on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich" to dissect the Panthers’ move. He pointed to the decision to select Bryce Young over C.J. Stroud as one of the main catalysts.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Stroud has the Houston Texans on the brink of playoff contention and is getting MVP consideration. He was the No. 2 overall pick of the draft.

Panthers team owner David Tepper reportedly urged the team to pick Young over Stroud.

FROM OUTKICK: PANTHERS FIRE FRANK REICH, A MOVE THAT IMMEDIATELY GOES DOWN IN NFL HISTORY

"When much is given, much is expected. They’re paying $8 to $10 million per year. But the reason he got fired was because of how good Stroud is playing for the [Texans]," Holtz said. "I mean, he’s had a tremendous year. They’re competitive. They could have won the football game against Jacksonville and taken over first place. Their field goal hits the crossbar and bounces back on the last play of the game.

CHIEFS' JUSTYN ROSS HAS CRIMINAL CHARGES DROPPED AFTER CASE APPROVED FOR DIVERSION

"When they’re having great success and you had the No. 1 draft pick and you didn’t take him, and why can’t we have equal success – that’s what happened."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, Carolina finds itself at a crossroads moving forward. The team traded its No. 1 pick of next year’s draft to the Chicago Bears and is in need of somehow getting help for Young and the offense.