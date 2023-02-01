A closer look at Tom Brady's Hall of Fame timeline after seven-time Super Bowl winner announces retiremento

After 23 seasons in the NFL, Tom Brady announced he is "retiring for good."

The 45-year-old posted an emotional video Wednesday morning saying, "I'll get right to the point right away, I'm retiring for good."

Brady will without question have his bust in Canton as a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, but the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback will have to wait several years until he is eligible for an induction.

When will Tom Brady be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Since Brady played in the 2022 NFL season, his first year of eligibility will be in 2028. Players are not deemed eligible until they've been inactive for at least five straight seasons, according to the Hall of Fame's official website.

Therefore, Brady will have to wait five years after 2023 for the Class of 2028 Hall of Fame inductions.

Another NFL player who will also likely be in the Class of 2028 is the recently retired defensive end J.J. Watt.

On Dec. 27, Watt announced his intentions to retire at the end of the season. Watt recorded 114.5 sacks over a 12-year career with the Texans and the Cardinals.

Watt took to Twitter on Wednesday to congratulate Brady on his career. "Greatest of all time. …No question, no debate. …It's been an honor and a privilege," Watt wrote.

A deep dive into Tom Brady's career stats

Brady holds every major NFL passing record and has won more Super Bowls than any single franchise has won.

The former Michigan football standout has played in a record 10 Super Bowls and has been named a Super Bowl MVP five times. Brady was a league MVP three times.

The New York Giants have the distinction of being the only team to beat Brady twice in the Super Bowl, once in 2007 and again in 2012.

Brady threw 649 touchdown passes against 212 interceptions over his 23-year career and in December he broke his own record of most single-season completions. Brady finished the season with 490 pass completions.

He was the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2009 and has been named to an All-Pro roster six times. He has racked up 89,214 career passing yards, along with 251 career wins in his unprecedented career.

Brady has a career completion percentage of 64.3 over his 335 games.

The process of selecting Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees

A selection committee comprises 49 members, with 32 of them being media representatives from every city with an NFL franchise.

The committee usually convenes in late January to elect new members. However, "There is no set number for any class of enshrinees, but the Committee's current bylaws stipulate that between four and nine new members will be selected each year," according to the Hall of Fame's website.

Committee then reviews detailed biographies of finalists before electing a player.

In order for a player to qualify for induction, they must receive at least 80% of the vote from the committee.