Tom Brady's retirement announcement leads to outpouring of reaction on social media

Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning he’s "retiring for good" after 23 seasons in the NFL between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady made the announcement in a video posted to his social media channels. He got emotional in the clip as he said he was going to step away.

"Good morning, guys. I’ll get to the point right away," he said in the video. "I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time. So, when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first so. I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.

"I really thank you guys so much to everyone single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors… I can go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I wouldn’t change a thing."

The announcement drew reactions from everyone and anyone who has watched Brady thrive on the top of the NFL for decades.

Brady’s resume stands out far and wide among any other player. It goes beyond just the seven rings he won between the Patriots and Buccaneers.

JJ WATT INVITES TOM BRADY TO PLAY IN ‘NEWLY RETIRED’ GOLF GROUP: ‘DRINKS ARE ON THE NEW GUY’

He was a sixth-round draft pick out of Michigan. The New England Patriots selected him with the No. 199 pick of the 2000 draft. He was thrust into the starting role after Drew Bledsoe went down with an injury in 2001. The rest is, essentially, history.

Brady would win three Super Bowls in the first four years he was named a starting quarterback. He wouldn’t win again until the 2014 season but launched a second Patriots dynasty that saw him win rings through the 2018 season.

He hit free agency after the 2019 season and joined the Buccaneers for the 2020 season. He became the second starting quarterback to lead two teams to Super Bowl championships. In 2021, he would put up MVP-type numbers with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdown passes. It was the most passing yards he’s thrown and the second-most touchdown passes in a season in his career.

He will "retire" as the all-time leader in passing touchdowns with 649, passing yards with 89,214, completions with 7,753 and attempts with 12,050.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was a 15-time Pro Bowler, three-time NFL MVP, three-time All-Pro, five-time Super Bowl MVP and two-time Offensive Rookie of the Year. He was named to the Hall of Fame’s All-Decades team for the 2000s and 2010s.