Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer suspended for two seasons after alleged sexual assault

Bauer is appealing the decision and denies the allegations

By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Major League Baseball suspended Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on Friday for two seasons after allegedly violating the league's' policy on domestic violence and sexual assault.

The suspension comes after a San Diego woman alleged that Bauer beat and sexually abused her last year after meeting on social media. Bauer denies her allegation in the "strongest possible terms."

FILE - In this June 6, 2021, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta. Bauer appeared in court Friday, July 23, 2021, to fight the extension of a protective order sought by a woman who says he choked her to the point where she lost consciousness and punched her during two sexual encounters earlier this year.  (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

The pitcher said he is appealing the decision from the MLB.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

