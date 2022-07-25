Expand / Collapse search
Tennis
Published

Lorenzo Musetti upsets top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz; wins Hamburg European Open

Musetti needed six match points to secure the victory

Associated Press
Lorenzo Musetti needed six match points Sunday to upset top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-4 in the final of the Hamburg European Open.

The 20-year-old Italian claimed his first tour-level title in 2 hours, 47 minutes.

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, right, holds the trophy after beating Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, left, at the Hamburg tennis tournament, Germany, Sunday July 24, 2022.  

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, right, holds the trophy after beating Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, left, at the Hamburg tennis tournament, Germany, Sunday July 24, 2022.   (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP)

Alcaraz was aiming to improve his 5-0 record in finals and was also chasing his fifth title this year alone after wins in Madrid, Barcelona, Miami and Rio de Janeiro.

The 19-year-old Spaniard fought back from 5-3 down in the second set and saved five match points to take the Hamburg final to a third set.

But Musetti didn’t fold and the 62nd-ranked player from Carrara, Italy, finally took his chance at the sixth time of asking.

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti returns the ball to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, during the final match of the Hamburg tennis tournament, Germany, Sunday July 24, 2022.  

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti returns the ball to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, during the final match of the Hamburg tennis tournament, Germany, Sunday July 24, 2022.   (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP)

American Bernarda Pera beat top-seeded Anett Kontaveit to win the women’s final on Saturday.