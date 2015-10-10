Lorenzo claims pole in Japan

MOTEGI, Japan -- €” Yamaha rider Jorge Lorenzo claimed pole position Saturday for the Japanese MotoGP, edging teammate and championship leader Valentino Rossi.

Lorenzo had a lap of 1 minute, 43.790 seconds at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit, 0.081 seconds faster than Rossi. Defending world champion and Honda rider Marc Marquez was third.

Lorenzo, who has won the last two races at Motegi, is hoping to close the 14-point gap with Yamaha teammate Rossi at the top of the MotoGP standings with four races left.

Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso was fourth, followed by teammate Andrea Iannone. Dani Pedrosa was sixth on a Honda.

Johann Zarco claimed his seventh pole of the season in the Moto2 category while Romano Fenati was fastest in Moto3 qualifying.