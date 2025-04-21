Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

WrestleMania

Logan Paul says he's 'available' amid questions about WWE future

Paul defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Logan Paul makes clear he's 'available' for WWE Video

Logan Paul makes clear he's 'available' for WWE

Logan Paul addressed questions about his WWE future in his post-WrestleMania 41 press conference.

LAS VEGAS – Logan Paul made clear he wants to be a WWE superstar and is "available" to compete against anyone WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque matches him with.

Paul defeated A.J. Styles in a match on Sunday night at WrestleMania 41. Paul moved to 3-1 in WrestleMania matches with victories in a tag-team match with The Miz and in a triple-threat match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Logan Paul teases AJ Styles

Logan Paul made clear he wants to be a WWE superstar and is "available" to compete against anyone WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque matches him with. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Amid questions about how active Paul is on the WWE roster, he made sure that he’s ready to go at a moment’s notice.

"I’m available. I’m available. I’m here. I signed up to be a WWE superstar," Paul told reporters in the post-WrestleMania 41 press conference. "When Triple H (Levesque) calls me, I answer the call. And whoever he wants to put against me goes from a professional wrestler to a victim. 

WRESTLEMANIA 41 FEATURES JOHN CENA'S HISTORY-MAKING MOMENT, BECKY LYNCH RETURN AND MORE

Logan Paul at the Royal Rumble

Paul defeated A.J. Styles in a match on Sunday night at WrestleMania 41. (Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images)

"It’s been that way for the past year, and I’m in my fourth year of wrestling in WWE, as an outsider by the way. And I’m 3-1 — and the person I lost to was Seth Rollins, who is one of the best in the business. I put on five-star matches every single time, and whoever they want to put me against, I’ll rise to the challenge. Not only rise to the challenge, but I’ll become the challenge."

Paul’s schedule is stacked outside of the ring. He’s one of the biggest social media stars, and if he’s not in the boxing ring or on reality TV, he’s in his brother Jake’s corner as he continues his own boxing career.

It’s unclear where Paul’s story goes from there. 

Logan Paul in 2024

Amid questions about how active Paul is on the WWE roster, he made sure that he’s ready to go at a moment’s notice. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last year, Paul appeared at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring and SummerSlam premium live events. He also lost to LA Knight in a triple-threat match with Santos Escobar on a June episode of "Friday Night SmackDown."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.