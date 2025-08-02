Expand / Collapse search
WWE

Logan Paul provides highlight reel moment with frog splash onto Jelly Roll through table at SummerSlam

Paul and Drew McIntyre defeated Jelly Roll and Randy ORton

Ryan Gaydos
Jelly Roll worked an entire year to get into a WWE ring and had his work cut out for him even with Randy Orton in his corner at SummerSlam on Saturday night.

The country music star and Orton took on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre in a tag-team match. And even as Jelly Roll started the match off in good shape, Paul and McIntyre started to get methodical in the ring. Paul and McIntyre took out Orton and set their sights on Jelly Roll.

Logan Paul jumps onto Jelly Roll

Logan Paul splashes on Jelly Roll during SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on August 2, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Georgiana Dallas/WWE via Getty Images)

McIntyre placed Jelly Roll onto the announcers’ table and Paul went to the top of the ring post. He toasted his Prime bottles and delivered huge frog splash onto Jelly Roll and through the table.

Jelly Roll was helped up as Orton tried to fend off both McIntyre and Paul.

The MetLife Stadium crowd then got behind Jelly Roll and he seemed to be OK enough to get back into the ring. He chokeslammed Paul and hit a Black Hole Slam on McIntyre.

Jelly Roll drops Logan Paul

Jelly Roll in action against Logan Paul during SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on August 2, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Georgiana Dallas/WWE via Getty Images)

But McIntyre interrupted the momentum, hitting a Claymore on Jelly Roll. Even as Orton nailed an RKO on McIntyre, Paul threw Orton into the ring post and out of the ring. Paul then hit Jelly Roll with another frog splash.

Paul pinned the musician to give his team the victory.

Logan Paul defeats Jelly Roll

Logan Paul in action against Jelly Roll during SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on August 2, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Andrew Timms/WWE via Getty Images)

Jelly Roll gave it his best chance but came up just short of a victory. He did get the full experience on what pro wrestling is all about.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.