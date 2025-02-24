Expand / Collapse search
WWE

Logan Paul 'never doing' at least 1 high-risk move in WWE again

Paul is set to compete in the men's Elimination Chamber match on Saturday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Logan Paul has left an indelible impression on WWE fans with his wrestling prowess since he entered the squared circle for the company in 2021.

"The Maverick" has been seen in multiple premium live events, went viral for his wild moves off the ropes and was even the United States champion for a time last year. Even with someone who has had as much success as the podcaster and social media star, he made clear there was one move he never wanted to perform again.

Logan Paul at the Royal Rumble

Logan Paul reacts during the Men’s Royal Rumble match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Feb. 1, 2025. (Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images)

Paul posted a video of himself performing the moonsault and battery on Rey Mysterio during a recent match on "Monday Night Raw." The maneuver involved Paul picking up Mysterio from the middle turnbuckle and flipping backward with him in his arms. Only a handful of pro wrestlers across the industry perform the move as it is.

However, for Paul, his days doing that seemed to be over.

"Never doing that again," he wrote on Instagram, tagging WWE in the process.

Logan Paul at Lucas Oil Stadium

Logan Paul celebrates during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Paul used the move to help beat Mysterio in a qualifying match for the Elimination Chamber.

The men’s Elimination Chamber match is on Saturday. The event will see Paul, John Cena, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre vie for an opportunity to go to WrestleMania 41 and compete for the Undisputed WWE Championship, which is held by Cody Rhodes.

Jey Uso won the Royal Rumble and will take on Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestlemania 41.

Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40

Logan Paul is introduced before a triple threat match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens during Night Two of Wrestlemania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field on April 7, 2024 in Philadelphia. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Paul competed in the Elimination Chamber match last year, but it was McIntyre who was victorious.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.