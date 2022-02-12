Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boxing
Published

Logan Paul calls out Floyd Mayweather over fight payment

Paul and Mayweather fought in an exhibition over the summer

By Megan Turner | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Logan Paul is taking his past boxing match with Floyd Mayweather to the courtroom, claiming he still hasn’t gotten paid for their exhibition fight in June, TMZ Sports reports.

The outlet reports that Paul has been vocal and says he hasn’t been paid by Mayweather following the bout at Hard Rock Stadium last year and plans to file a lawsuit.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Logan Paul walks into the ring for an exhibition boxing match against Floyd Mayweather at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Logan Paul walks into the ring for an exhibition boxing match against Floyd Mayweather at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

"It’s honestly bull----," Paul said to TMZ outside Saddle Ranch on Thursday. "Like, having people who aren’t a professional promotional company control where the money goes, we made that mistake … It’s Floyd Mayweather. Before we fought him, we were kind of willing to do whatever. Now after the fact, we’re kind of shooting ourselves in the foot because he’s a fu---ing s---bag."

Ahead of the fight, Mayweather’s group — Mayweather Promotions — sued Paul for $120 million claiming that initial discussions of the fight slated the event to take place in Dubai, and we all know the event later took place in Miami.

Logan Paul, left and Floyd Mayweather fight during an exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Logan Paul, left and Floyd Mayweather fight during an exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

When the fight did take place, OutKick previously reported the exhibition generated over 1 million buys on pay-per-view and was available for $49.99 via both Showtime and Fanmio.

Floyd Mayweather, right, and Logan Paul fight during an exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Floyd Mayweather, right, and Logan Paul fight during an exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite the financial situation he’s in currently, Paul told TMZ the Floyd fight was a career highlight and one of the most incredible experiences of his life.