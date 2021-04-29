NFL Draft 2021 first-round selections

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is in the books.

The Jacksonville Jaguars chose the expected top pick in Trevor Lawrence and the New York Jets followed up with Zach Wilson. But there were a few surprise selections behind those two quarterbacks.

Kyle Pitts made history when he was selected by the Atlanta Falcons as did Travis Etienne when he joined the Jaguars and college teammate Lawrence.

There were no major trades but the Chicago Bears did move up to select Justin Fields.

Here’s how the rest of the first round played out.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB

2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, QB

3. San Francisco 49ers: Trey Lance, QB

4. Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts, TE

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase, WR

6. Miami Dolphins: Jaylen Waddle, WR

7. Detroit Lions: Penei Sewell, OL

8. Carolina Panthers: Jaycee Horn, CB

9. Denver Broncos: Patrick Surtain II, CB

10. Philadelphia Eagles: DeVonta Smith, WR

11. Chicago Bears: Justin Fields, QB

12. Dallas Cowboys: Micah Parsons, LB

13. Los Angeles Chargers: Rashawn Slater, OT

14. New York Jets: Alijah Vera-Tucker, G

15. New England Patriots: Mac Jones, QB

16. Arizona Cardinals: Zaven Collins, LB

17. Las Vegas Raiders: Alex Leatherwood, OT

18. Miami Dolphins: Jaelan Phillips, DL

19. Washington Football Team: Jamin Davis, LB

20. New York Giants: Kadarius Toney, WR

21. Indianapolis Colts: Kwity Paye, DL

22. Tennessee Titans: Caleb Farley, CB

23. Minnesota Vikings: Christian Darrisaw, OT

24. Pittsburgh Steelers: Najee Harris, RB

25. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Etienne, RB

26. Cleveland Browns: Greg Newsome II, CB

27. Baltimore Ravens: Rashod Bateman, WR

28. New Orleans Saints: Payton Turner, DE

29. Green Bay Packers: Eric Stokes, CB

30. Buffalo Bills: Gregory Rousseau, DL

31. Baltimore Ravens: Jayson Oweh, DL

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Joe Tryon, DL