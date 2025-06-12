Expand / Collapse search
U.S. Open Golf

LIV Golf star Patrick Reed makes history with rare albatross at US Open

Reed turned his round around with just the fourth double eagle in US Open history

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
On a day when the course at Oakmont Country Club ate up some of the best golfers in the world, LIV Golf star Patrick Reed achieved a feat only three players in U.S. Open history accomplished before him. 

Reed made just the fourth double eagle, more commonly known as an albatross, since the U.S. Open began keeping records over four decades ago. 

The albatross can only be accomplished on a par-5 hole, and Reed had a good look on the long fourth hole at Oakmont when he found himself 286 yards out and 3-wood in hand. 

Patrick Reed swings

Patrick Reed plays his shot from the first tee during a practice round for the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club. (Charles LeClaire/Imagn Images)

From the look on Reed’s face, he knew he had made the right strike on his golf ball as he looked it all the way to the green. But the ball continued to make its way closer to the hole, and it sank for Reed for a two on his scorecard. 

When spectators applauded, Reed seemed stunned at first. He was signaling to those who could see the green to tell him if it went in. When he realized what he had done, Reed couldn’t help but smile. 

The last player to card an albatross at the U.S. Open was Nick Watney in 2012 at The Olympic Club. Shaun Michael (2010 at Pebble Beach) and T.C. Chen (1985 at Oakland Hills) were the other two to do it. 

Patrick Reed walks on course

Patrick Reed walks up to the fifth hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. (Jim Dedmon/Imagn Images)

Reed was 1-over early in his round, but that quickly vaulted him up the leaderboard at 2-under. 

Many golfers who finished their opening rounds at this year’s third major wish they hit a shot like Reed considering Oakmont’s treacherous conditions, including glass-like greens and thick rough, have tested some of the game’s best. 

Rory McIlroy was among them Thursday, carding a 4-over round after falling apart on the back nine. Shane Lowry threw a microphone near the green out of frustration over his chunked chip shot due to the thick rough. He finished 9-over on the day. 

Patrick Reed swings club

Patrick Reed plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the U.S. Open. (Charles LeClaire/Imagn Images)

Top players like Justin Rose (7-over), Patrick Cantlay (6-over), Matthew Fitzpatrick (4-over) and Wyndham Clark (4-over) were among others struggling Thursday. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.