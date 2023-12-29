Expand / Collapse search
LIV Golf

LIV Golf star Harold Varner III arrested in North Carolina for driving while impaired

Varner won LIV Golf DC back in May

Paulina Dedaj
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 29

LIV Golf pro Harold Varner III was arrested in North Carolina on Thursday night for allegedly driving while impaired, according to online jail records. 

Varner, who announced in August 2022 that he would be leaving the PGA Tour for the rival Saudi-backed golf circuit, was arrested by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department at around 7:30 p.m. 

Harold Varner III tees off

Harold Varner III plays his shot from the 12th tee box during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - Greenbrier at The Old White Course in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, on Aug. 4. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

He was charged with driving while impaired and his bond was set at $500. 

According to Mecklenburg District Court records, Varner was administered a breath test, where he registered a .16 BAC. 

Harold Varner III mugshot

Harold Varner III was arrested in North Carolina on Thursday for driving while impaired. (Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department)

Representatives for Varner did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Varner won his first LIV event earlier this year in Washington, D.C., taking home the $4 million prize. 

When Varner announced his decision to join the rival circuit in 2022, he didn’t shy away from acknowledging the financial implications of his choice. 

"The truth is, my life is changing. The opportunity to join LIV Golf is simply too good of a financial breakthrough for me to pass by. I know what it means to grow up without much. This money is going to ensure that my kid and future Varners will have a solid base to start on and a life I could have only dreamt about growing up. It'll also help fund many of the programs I'm building with my Foundation. I'll continue to forge pathways for kids interested in golf. This note is a receipt for that," he wrote in a message shared on Instagram. 

Harold Varner III tees off

Harold Varner III hits his tee shot on the 5th hole during day two of the LIV Golf Invitational - Boston at The Oaks Golf Course at The International in Bolton, Massachusetts, on Sept. 3, 2022. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

"Your opinion of me may have changed because of this announcement. No lie, that'll be a tough thing to deal with. But I haven't changed - I'm still me. I promise you that." 

Varner was later released after his arrest and is due back in court on Jan. 19. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.