LIV Golf expands access to the sport through Dallas youth initiative

LIV Golf is taking its global tour to the South, bringing back big names and team competition. However, this weekend in Dallas, the focus is about more than the game itself. While big names like Bryson DeChambeau may grab headlines, the league tells FOX they’re just as invested in who’s getting a chance to belong in the sport.

Through LIV Golf’s Potential, Unleashed, students stretched out across the DFW area took part in a day of inspiration and fun through the league’s working partnerships with local school districts and charities. The idea behind it all? To increase opportunities for education, employment and training young athletes in the game of golf.

"It’s allowing them to bring diversity to the game, to teach the game to communities that may not have had the opportunity to do that… But also to show the world that it's not just about a sport and somebody being a winner…but there are a lot of life lessons to be involved when you're playing golf or learning something new," explained Tracey Hardwick, Executive Director of Together We Thrive.

On Wednesday, the kids also took part in golf lessons from the pros themselves, opening doors to the leaderboard.

"I think trying to break some of those barriers and get golf to… everyone is really important… Not only for the growth of the game, but for…this community here to have a sport, that they can go play and learn," said Cameron Tringale, a LIV Golf player with HyFlyers GC.

However, when it comes to the tournament, LIV Golf and FOX Sports Broadcaster Jerry Foltz says the energy is different.

"It's easy to say this is not your grandfather’s golf tournament … There's world-class golf at the highest level … But there's a relaxed atmosphere for the fans who are here," Foltz said.

That culture all shows up in the merch – specially catered to match the location of each individual tournament, while highlighting the unique layers to team play.

"You know it's a team following, but it also has a player following, and it's a design following," said Senior Retail Operations Manager with LIV Golf, Andre Williams.

But it’s not just about what fans wear, it’s who they’re here to see, and the people who keep the game sharp – like Ben Giunta, otherwise known as the club doctor. A degree or two off? Giunta makes it right and is ready for the game.

"A player comes in with some uncertainty. They walk out with a little bit more confidence in what they're actually using so they can go out and perform," Giunta explained.