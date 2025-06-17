Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

LIV Golf

LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson takes swipe at San Francisco's leadership after critical report

Mickelson has been critical of local leaders in California as of late

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
San Francisco drops equity grading program after backlash Video

San Francisco drops equity grading program after backlash

The San Francisco Unified School District will not be moving forward with a controversial equity grading strategy that was proposed this week after significant backlash.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson took a swipe at the city of San Francisco in a post on social media on Tuesday.

Mickelson reacted to a report that ranked San Francisco as the worst-run city in the U.S. The study was conducted by WalletHub and measured the "effectiveness of local leadership" by "determining a city’s operating efficiency." The city ranked 148 out of 148 cities studied.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Phil Mickelson at the Masters

Apr. 10, 2025; Augusta, Georgia; Phil Mickelson reacts after his putt on the 16th green during the first round of the Masters Tournament. (Peter Casey-Imagn Images)

"This is really sad and disappointing," Mickelson wrote on X. "It’s such a beautiful place to be ruined by poor leadership."

The study used six key metrics to provide evidence for their rankings, including financial stability, education, health, safety, economy and infrastructure and pollution. San Francisco was ranked 57th on quality of city services but 148th in total budget per capital.

SAN FRANCISCO RANKED WORST-RUN MAJOR CITY IN AMERICA: REPORT

San Francisco

The San Francisco skyline is visible on Apr. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

The ranking came months after voters made a key change in its leadership with the election of Daniel Lurie, who beat incumbent Democrat London Breed by more than 10 points. The last election indicated a pivot away from soft-on-crime policies and lax policies on drug use and homelessness that were rampant in the city. 

San Francisco has been consistently ridiculed for its rise in homeless population and videos of open-air drug use on the city’s streets.

Basketball legend Charles Barkley has been one of the loudest critics in the past. He said in February he hoped Lurie could "do something about the homeless population."

Phil Mickelson looks on during practice round

Phil Mickelson of United States looks on during a practice round prior to The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on Jul. 15, 2024, in Troon, Scotland. (Pedro Salado/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He previously called the city rat-infested.

Fox News’ Joshua Q. Nelson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.