LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson takes swipe at San Francisco's leadership after critical report

LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson took a swipe at the city of San Francisco in a post on social media on Tuesday.

Mickelson reacted to a report that ranked San Francisco as the worst-run city in the U.S. The study was conducted by WalletHub and measured the "effectiveness of local leadership" by "determining a city’s operating efficiency." The city ranked 148 out of 148 cities studied.

"This is really sad and disappointing," Mickelson wrote on X. "It’s such a beautiful place to be ruined by poor leadership."

The study used six key metrics to provide evidence for their rankings, including financial stability, education, health, safety, economy and infrastructure and pollution. San Francisco was ranked 57th on quality of city services but 148th in total budget per capital.

SAN FRANCISCO RANKED WORST-RUN MAJOR CITY IN AMERICA: REPORT

The ranking came months after voters made a key change in its leadership with the election of Daniel Lurie, who beat incumbent Democrat London Breed by more than 10 points. The last election indicated a pivot away from soft-on-crime policies and lax policies on drug use and homelessness that were rampant in the city.

San Francisco has been consistently ridiculed for its rise in homeless population and videos of open-air drug use on the city’s streets.

Basketball legend Charles Barkley has been one of the loudest critics in the past. He said in February he hoped Lurie could "do something about the homeless population."

He previously called the city rat-infested.

