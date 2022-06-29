LIV Golf dismisses rumor about players' million-dollar signing bonuses

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LIV Golf has taken the golf world by storm with its $25 million purses and on Tuesday, the circuit clarified rumors that winners' earnings would be counted as part of their million-dollar signing bonuses.

During a press conference on Tuesday ahead of the first LIV Golf Invitational Portland , Brooks Koepka and Pat Perez were asked directly by reporters if their winnings would come out of their signing bonuses as opposed to being paid separately.

"That's not – no. No," Koepka said, via CBS Sports , before being asked to clarify. "No. I don't know – it's irrelevant."

LIV GOLF’S PATRICK REED, PAT PEREZ OFFER COMPLAINTS ABOUT PGA TOUR

Perez reportedly shook his head before Koepka added that you can’t believe everything you hear in the media.

​​"I heard that rumor on Monday morning at the U.S. Open . I also heard I was in London on Saturday or Sunday before. I mean, that was on Monday. Just saying. You can't believe everything you hear."

Rumors swirled recently that the Saudi-backed golf league’s massive purses weren’t what they might initially have appeared to be and that players like Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson – who were reportedly given signing bonuses of $150 million and $200 million – would have their winnings drawn against those bonuses.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee said this week that he heard this from "many sources close to the players."

But a moderator at the press conference clarified that rumor, saying that all earnings would be paid in addition to players’ signing bonuses.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The prize purses are in addition to. There is no draw at LIV Golf on any finances," the official said. "On the record, it's in addition to and these guys, well this is your first event, but you should know that from your contracts. You can attest to it."

The second LIV Golf tournament will begin Thursday at the Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland. The purse is $20 million and includes a $5 million purse for the team competition.