Brooks Koepka explains LIV Golf decision, more time off being key factor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brooks Koepka was upset he received questions about LIV Golf ahead of the U.S. Open and previously said in 2020 that an outrageous amount of money to play in the Saudi-backed league would not change his life.

Everything changed last week when Koepka decided to join LIV Golf. He explained Tuesday he joined the PGA Tour’s rival league due to the recent spate of injuries.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"What I've had to go through the last two years on my knees, the pain, the rehab, all this stuff, we realized you need a little bit more time off," Koepka said, via BBC.

"I'd be the first one to say it's not been an easy last couple years. I think having a little more break, a little more time at home to make sure I'm 100% before I go play in an event and don't feel like I'm forced to play right away."

Rory McIlroy criticized Koepka for being "duplicitous." However, Koepka said his "opinion changed."

"You [the media] guys will never believe me, but we didn't have the conversation until everything was done at the US Open and figured it out. I just said I was going to go one way or another. Here I am."

LIV GOLF'S PATRICK REED, PAT PEREZ OFFER COMPLAINTS ABOUT PGA TOUR

Just this month at the U.S. Open, Koepka seemed to express his frustration with the media's focus on the rival league.

"I don’t understand. I’m trying to focus on the U.S. Open, man. I legitimately don’t get it. I’m tired of the conversations. I’m tired of all this stuff," he said at the time.

"Like I said, y’all are throwing a black cloud on the U.S. Open. I think that sucks. I actually do feel bad for them for once because it’s a s---y situation. We’re here to play, and you are talking about an event that happened last week."

In 2020, Koepka seemed to suggest that money played an insignificant role.

"It’s not something that’s important. I just want to be happy. Money’s not going to make me happy. I just want to play against the best," he said at the time, via the New York Post.

"If somebody gave me $200 million tomorrow, it’s not going to change my life. What am I going to get out of it? I already have [enough money] that I could retire right now, but I don’t want to. I just want to play golf."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

LIV Golf will host its second tournament at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Oregon starting Thursday.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.