Lions re-sign Spievey, Osgood

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms on one-year contracts with safety Amari Spievey and wide receiver Kassim Osgood.

Spievey, a restricted free agent who did receive an initial tender offer, has started 26 games over three seasons since being taken by the Lions in the third round of the 2010 draft. The Iowa product was limited to just five games this past season, however, due to a pair of concussions that landed him on injured reserve in November.

Osgood is regarded as one of the league's top special-teams players, having gone to three Pro Bowls (2006, 2007, 2009) at that position during his prior tenure with the San Diego Chargers. The 32-year-old was credited with seven tackles last season, his first with Detroit after spending the previous two years with Jacksonville.

The Lions did formally submit tender offers to their two other restricted free agents, defensive end Willie Young and reserve offensive tackle Jason Fox.