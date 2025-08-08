Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Lions

Lions' Morice Norris leaves preseason game in ambulance after blow to the head

Game called off with 6:31 remaining after 24-year-old undrafted free agent hurt tackling Nathan Carter

Jackson Thompson
The Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons preseason game came to a somber standstill on Friday night when Lions safety Morice Norris took a hard shot to the head.

Norris was attended to for about 20 minutes and taken off the field in an ambulance. The game ended with 6:31 to go after the players let the clock run.

Aug 8, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions players pray after an injury to safety Morice Norris (not pictured) in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Norris was hurt with 14:50 to go trying to tackle Nathan Carter. There was no immediate report on the injury.

When play resumed, Falcons quarterback Emory Jones took a snap and then held the ball as players from both teams stood at the line of scrimmage and the clock continued to run. Finally, with 6:31 left, an official announced the game had been suspended "per New York."

The Lions led 17-10 when played was stopped.

Lions coach Dan Campbell addressed the incident in the postgame press conference.

"He's breathing, he's talking. It's good. He's got some movement," Campbell said. "Now, they'll just run more tests."

Lions quarterback Kyle Allen told reporters he was praying for Norris, adding, "It's a terrible game sometimes."

"I don't think anyone on that sideline wanted to play," Allen said. "We weren't part of that decision, but you could just look in everyone's eyes and see it wasn't worth it."

Aug 8, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ambulance on the field as medical personnel work on Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris (26) after an injury against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The 24-year-old Norris joined the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2024 out of Fresno State. He spent time on Detroit's practice squad before joining the active roster last season and appearing in two games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.