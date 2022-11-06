Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Lions
Published

Lions hand Aaron Rodgers, Packers fifth straight loss

Lions won the game 15-6

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Aaron Rodgers’ three interceptions, including two in the red zone, doomed the Green Bay Packers in their loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Detroit won the game, 15-9.

Detroit Lions safety CJ. Moore reacts after a play during the second half against the Green Bay Packers, Nov. 6, 2022, in Detroit.

Rodgers had two interceptions in the first half – one to safety Kirby Joseph and the other to rookie Aidan Hutchinson. He would throw a second one to Joseph in the second half, adding to the woes the offense faced during the game.

The two-time reigning MVP was 23-for-43 with 291 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Allen Lazard. The wide receiver finished with four catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. The score came in the third quarter and cut the deficit to two points after a missed two-point attempt.

Jared Goff would follow the Packers’ touchdown with a scoring drive of his own. He ran a 13-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end James Mitchell.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws as Green Bay Packers linebacker Kingsley Enagbare (55) pressures during the second half, Nov. 6, 2022, in Detroit.

PACKERS' AARON RODGERS EXPRESSES HIS FRUSTRATION ON SIDELINE AS QUARTERBACK HAS ROUGH START TO GAME

Goff finished 14-for-26 with 137 passing yards and two touchdown passes. The other touchdown pass came in the first quarter to Shane Zylstra. He also had an interception to Jaire Alexander.

Jamaal Williams had 81 yards on the ground against his former team. Amon-Ra St. Brown led Detroit with four catches for 55 yards.

The Packers now have lost five in a row. Rodgers’ two red-zone interceptions was the first time he’s done that in a game during his career, according to ESPN Stats & Info. It’s the first time Rodgers has led the Packers to five straight losses since 2008.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks to the sideline during the second half against the Detroit Lions, Nov. 6, 2022, in Detroit.

Detroit moved to 2-6 on the season.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.