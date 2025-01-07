Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Lions

Lions expect key offensive weapon to be available for 1st playoff game, head coach says

Montgomery has been out since Week 15 with MCL injury

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
"Knuckles" seems to be pairing up with "Sonic" right away in the NFL playoffs

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Tuesday that he expects David Montgomery to be available in the backfield for the team’s divisional round playoff game. 

The Lions get a bye as the No. 1 seed in the NFC and will host the lowest seed of wild-card round winners. Those teams would either be the Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders or Green Bay Packers. 

David Montgomery scores touchdown

Lions running back David Montgomery runs for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Dec. 5, 2024. (IMAGN)

This is a huge development for the Lions, a team ravaged by injuries all season long, as Montgomery suffered an MCL injury in Week 15. 

There was an initial fear that he would be out the remainder of the season, which would’ve been a crushing blow for the squad, even with the talent Jahmyr Gibbs possesses at the position. 

But Montgomery didn’t take surgery as the only option, seeking different opinions from doctors on how he could rehab his knee and be available for his team in the playoffs. That decision appears to have worked. 

While Montgomery has been rehabbing, Gibbs has been thriving with the heavier workload, which includes a four-touchdown game that clinched the No. 1 seed in Week 18 against the Vikings

Jared Goff hands off to David Montgomery

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) hands off to running back David Montgomery during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field. (David Reginek-Imagn Images)

Gibbs has tallied three straight 100-plus rushing yard games since becoming the true lead running back. He has totaled 365 yards on the ground on 64 carries while hauling in 13 passes for 122 yards with a score.

But the Lions’ offense has benefited from using both Montgomery and Gibbs this season, with the former owning 775 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns while also having 341 receiving yards. 

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson’s luxury of having two bruising running backs that can get the job done no matter the down and distance has done wonders for his scheme, which also features a dynamic passing game led by quarterback Jared Goff. 

David Montgomery runs for touchdown

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery runs for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter at Ford Field. (Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images)

While the Lions will still be without key players, including star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who fractured his leg in Week 6 and is considered a long shot to be available at all the rest of the way, they’ll take all the healthy players they can get, especially one who has had such an offensive impact.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

