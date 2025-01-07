Vikings lineman's wife says she was 'heckled, touched and called names' during game vs Lions

Whitney Risner, the wife of Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Dalton Risner, spoke out about the behavior of Detroit Lions fans at Ford Field ahead of their Sunday night matchup.

Risner was doing a "get ready with me" video showing off her outfit before going to the pivotal NFC North matchup between the two teams. She said when the two teams played last year in Detroit, she did not realize how much heckling there was going to be.

"Last year, I wore a flashy purple jacket, and I’ve never been heckled so much at an away game," she said in the video.

She added more context about Sunday night's game on the screen.

"Little did I know that I would be heckled, touched and called names at last night’s game by Detroit fans (Simply for being Vikings fans)," she added.

Taylor Saunders, the girlfriend of Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman, also claimed fans were "wishing injuries on the opposing players" in response to a social media comment praising Lions fans.

It was a raucous crowd for both games at Ford Field – in 2023 and on Sunday night. Detroit fans have thrown their support fully behind their team on the way to the playoffs.

This season, the Lions will enter the playoffs with the No. 1 seed. They will have homefield advantage through the NFC playoffs with dreams of a Super Bowl appearance.

It is the first time since the 1950s that the Lions have won back-to-back division titles. The team has never made it to a Super Bowl.

They could end up facing the Vikings again in the playoffs. Minnesota put together an incredible season behind Sam Darnold, finishing right behind Detroit in the division.