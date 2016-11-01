Lions DE Bryant suspended 3 games; team cites 2015 incident

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) Detroit Lions defensive end Armonty Bryant has been suspended three games for violating the NFL's policy on substances of abuse.

Detroit signed Bryant last month. He was cut by Cleveland at the end of a four-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The Lions say that when they signed him, they knew he might face additional discipline because of an incident that occurred last year. The team says Bryant has met expectations on and off the field since joining the Lions.

Detroit also announced Tuesday that it has signed tight end Matthew Mulligan and acquired cornerback Johnthan Banks in a trade with Tampa Bay. The Lions sent a 2018 conditional seventh-round draft pick to the Buccaneers.

Detroit also placed tight end Cole Wick (knee) on injured reserve.