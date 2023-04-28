Lions' Dan Campbell tries his hand at a dad joke after team drafts Jack Campbell

The Detroit Lions missed the playoffs last year, but they finished the season on a positive note. The team is looking to build on that momentum in 2023.

Detroit entered Thursday night's draft with a pair of first-round picks. The Lions opted to trade their No. 6 overall pick and a third-round pick to the Cardinals in exchange for Arizona's No. 12 selection, a second-rounder and a fifth-rounder.

The Lions acquired the No. 6 pick from the Rams from the Matthew Stafford trade.

The Lions used the No. 18 pick on Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell. It's customary for draftees to receive a phone call from the general manager, head coach and team owner prior to their names being announced at the podium.

Since Campbell has taken over as Lions head coach, he has become one of the most quote-worthy coaches in the NFL.

So, when the coach got his chance to speak with Jack Campbell, he decided to point out the similiarity he shared with the linebacker.

"Hey, man. I love your last name," the Lions coach said on the phone as everyone in the room broke out in laughter.

Shortly after the Atlanta Falcons made a surprise pick at No. 8 by drafting running back Bijan Robinson, the Lions drafted Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 out of Alabama.

The move even shocked Gibbs.

"I feel great," Gibbs said, according to ESPN. "I didn't know I would get picked as high as I did because running backs don't get picked as high in this new age and new era of the NFL draft. But it was pretty shocking to me.

"But I'm grateful for the city of Detroit."

The second and third round of the 2023 NFL Draft begin at 7 p.m. EST from Kansas City.