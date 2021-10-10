Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Detroit Lions
Published

Lions' Dan Campbell sobs after heartbreaking loss to Vikings

The Lions will look for their first win of the season when they host the Cincinnati Bengals next

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Detroit Lions first-year head coach Dan Campbell was emotional during his postgame press conference after the team nearly pulled off an improbable victory over its NFC North rival, the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday afternoon.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium October 10, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minn.

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium October 10, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minn. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

"When you see your players give all that they have, and you lose that way, it's tough. You don't want that for them," Campbell said. "But we'll be better for it, and credit Minnesota. But we made the one mistake that cost us. So, ultimately, we didn't do enough to win. But I was proud of them, and I love the fight they have in them, and I love the grit."

The Lions were down 10 points with less than 3 minutes to go in the game, but Detroit scored 11 straight points, including a successful two-point conversion, to take a 17-16 lead with a minute left.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addresses the media before drills at Lions football camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Allen Park, Mich.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addresses the media before drills at Lions football camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Allen Park, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

NFL WEEK 5 SCHEDULE, SCORES, UPDATES AND MORE

Minnesota got the ball back with 33 seconds left on its own 18-yard line, and that’s when quarterback Kirk Cousins completed three straight passes for 46 yards, which set up a 54-game-winning field goal by kicker Greg Joseph to give the Vikings a 19-17 win.

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minn. 

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minn.  (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was the second heartbreaking loss of the season for the Lions. 

Back in Week 3, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson successfully converted a fourth-and-19 play before kicker Justin Tucker booted an NFL-record 66-yard field goal to give Baltimore a 19-17 win over the Lions.

The Lions will look for their first win of the season when they host the Cincinnati Bengals next week.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com