NFL Week 5 schedule, scores, updates and more

Fifth week of NFL season is about to kick off with Rams and Seahawks leading pack

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Week 5 of the NFL season will get started Thursday night with a matchup between NFC West rivals Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams and Seahawks are trying to keep up with the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. Los Angeles is coming into the game with a loss against the Cardinals and the Seahawks are 2-2 to start the season.

Sunday night will feature a rematch of the AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, but there are important games all over the place on Week 5 that could impact teams’ standings by the end of the season.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is congratulated by head coach Pete Carroll after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is congratulated by head coach Pete Carroll after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Here’s what’s on deck for this week.

All times are Eastern.

NFL Week 5 Schedule

Thursday, October 7, 2021

8:20 PM: Rams @ Seahawks (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Sunday, October 10, 2021

9:30 AM: Jets @ Falcons (NFL Network)

1 PM: Lions @ Vikings (FOX)

1 PM: Saints @ Washington (CBS)

1 PM: Patriots @ Texans (CBS)

1 PM: Dolphins @ Buccaneers (CBS)

1 PM: Packers @ Bengals (FOX)

1 PM: Broncos @ Steelers (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt looks to rush during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt looks to rush during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

1 PM: Eagles @ Panthers (FOX)

1 PM: Titans @ Jaguars (CBS)

4:05 PM: Browns @ Chargers (CBS)

4:05 PM: Bears @ Raiders (CBS)

4:25 PM: 49ers @ Cardinals (FOX)

4:25 PM: Giants @ Cowboys (FOX)

8:20 PM: Bills @ Chiefs (NBC)

Monday, October 11, 2021

8:15 PM: Colts @ Ravens (ESPN)

NFL Standings Through 4 Weeks

AFC East

1). Bills (3-1)

2). Patriots (1-3)

3). Dolphins (1-3)

4) Jets (1-3)

AFC North

1). Bengals (3-1)

2). Browns (3-1)

3). Ravens (3-1)

4). Steelers (1-3)

AFC South

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by New York Jets outside linebacker Quincy Williams (56) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by New York Jets outside linebacker Quincy Williams (56) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

1). Titans (2-1)

2). Texans (1-2)

3). Colts (0-3)

4). Jaguars (0-4)

AFC West

1). Chargers (3-1)

2). Raiders (3-1)

3). Broncos (3-1)

4). Chiefs (2-2)

NFC East

1). Cowboys (3-1)

2). Washington (2-2)

3). Eagles (1-3)

4). Giants (1-3)

NFC North

1). Packers (3-1)

2). Bears (2-2)

3). Vikings (1-3)

4). Lions (0-4)

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop, second from right, is congratulated after making a field goal late in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop, second from right, is congratulated after making a field goal late in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.  (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

1). Panthers (3-1)

2). Buccaneers (3-1)

3). Saints (2-2)

4). Falcons (2-2)

NFC West

1). Cardinals (4-0)

2). Rams (3-1)

3). Seahawks (2-2)

4). 49ers (2-2)

