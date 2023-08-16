Expand / Collapse search
Lionel Messi scores incredible goal from 20 yards out as Miami tops Philadelphia in Leagues Cup semis

Messi scored his 9th goal in 6 matches since joining MLS

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Lionel Messi still had some magic in him as Inter Miami took on the Philadelphia Union in their latest Leagues Cup match on Tuesday night.

Messi proved that Major League Soccer defenses are really no match for him, and he could score from seemingly anywhere. In the 20th minute, Messi took a shot from 20 yards out and somehow got it past goalkeeper Andrew Blake. It was Messi’s ninth goal in six matches.

Lionel Messi celebrates

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi celebrates his goal against the Philadelphia Union during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer semifinal Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Chester, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

"We worked our way to the finals and we made it!!! We're still on the last step," he wrote to his 484 million Instagram followers afterward.

Miami moved on to the Leagues Cup final, where the club will play Nashville on Saturday.

Josef Martinez, Jordi Alba and David Ruiz also got into the scoring column. Philadelphia’s Alejandro Bedoya scored in the 73rd minute, but Ruiz put Miami back up three goals.

Miami won 4-1.

Lionel Messi makes a move

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, right, kicks the ball for a goal next to Philadelphia Union's Jose Martinez, left, during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer semifinal Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Chester, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Union coach Jim Curtin said Miami is only going to get better.

"They're only going to get better," he said. "Their ownership is going to spend like crazy. They're going to make them the best team in the league. They might already be the best team in the league. That's coming and I don't think anything's stopping them."

Jordi Alba celebrates

Inter Miami's Jordi Alba reacts after scoring a goal during the first half of a Leagues Cup semifinals soccer match against the Philadelphia Union, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Chester, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Miami’s next MLS regular season match is Aug. 26 against the New York Red Bulls. While Miami is on a hot streak now, the club will really need a boost to get back into playoff contention.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.