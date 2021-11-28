Lincoln Riley's reported Oklahoma departure shocks college football world

Lincoln Riley’s reported decision to leave Oklahoma for the USC head football coach opening sent shockwaves through the college football world on Sunday.

Riley decided to take the USC job after Oklahoma lost to Oklahoma State on Saturday, according to multiple reports. While fans were mostly stunned by the reaction, some wondered why Riley would take the USC job with the Sooners about to move to the SEC in a few years.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The SEC will have at least 16 schools at the start of the summer of 2025. Oklahoma and Texas announced intentions to move to the conference earlier this year.

Riley hasn’t officially been announced as the USC coach. The Trojans launched a national search after Clay Helton was dismissed earlier in the season.

Sports Illustrated reported USC was targeting Riley as their next coach and an announcement would come within the next 24 hours and The Athletic reported the deal was done.

LINCOLN RILEY TO BOLT OKLAHOMA FOR USC: REPORTS

USC found a big name to replace Clay Helton, who was let go early in the 2021 season. The Trojans had been linked to Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, but he would later shoot down any notion he was planning on leaving the NFL.

Riley had previously been linked to NFL jobs and other college football positions. He shot down a rumor on Saturday that he was interested in the LSU job. He said he was "not going to be the next coach at LSU." He was right at the time, but didn’t divulge any plans about going to Los Angeles.

Riley took over as Oklahoma’s head coach before the 2017 season. He led the Sooners to three College Football Playoff appearances but never managed to win a game in the tournament. His teams saw the emergence of two Heisman Trophy winners – Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. Both players were No. 1 draft picks as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was 55-10 as a head coach and won four Big 12 championships.