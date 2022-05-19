Expand / Collapse search
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Published

Lightning's Corey Perry suffers nasty cut in pregame warmups, scores first goal of Game 2 vs. Panthers

Corey Perry scored the first goal of Game 2 in the first period

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tampa Bay Lightning winger Corey Perry took a nasty cut over his right eye in pregame warmups ahead of Game 2 of the team’s series against the Florida Panthers Thursday night, but it clearly didn't bother him once the puck dropped

Perry was warming up without a helmet when a puck he shot hit the crossbar of the goal and ricocheted into his face, leaving him with a cut over his eye.

Tampa Bay Lightning right winger Corey Perry (10) celebrates with center Steven Stamkos (91) after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the first period in Game 2 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena May 18, 2022.

Tampa Bay Lightning right winger Corey Perry (10) celebrates with center Steven Stamkos (91) after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the first period in Game 2 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena May 18, 2022. (Sam Navarro/USA Today Sports)

Minutes later, the game started, and the veteran was in the so-called zone.

He scored the first goal of the game at the 12:06 mark and put the Lightning up 1-0 over the Panthers

It was a power-play goal for the Lightning, who have reaped the rewards of the man advantage against the Panthers in this series. Thursday night was no exception.

Corey Perry (10) of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period against the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena May 19, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla.

Corey Perry (10) of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period against the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena May 19, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images)

It was Perry’s fourth goal of the playoffs. He had a goal and assist in Tampa Bay’s 4-1 victory over Florida in Game 1. He scored two goals against the Toronto Maple Leafs in their first-round series.

Perry played all 82 games for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions this season. He joined Tampa Bay after a season with the Montreal Canadiens.

Corey Perry (10) of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period against the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the FLA Live Arena May 19, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla.

Corey Perry (10) of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period against the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the FLA Live Arena May 19, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images)

He posted 19 goals and 21 assists with Tampa Bay.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.