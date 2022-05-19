Lightning's Corey Perry suffers nasty cut in pregame warmups, scores first goal of Game 2 vs. Panthers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tampa Bay Lightning winger Corey Perry took a nasty cut over his right eye in pregame warmups ahead of Game 2 of the team’s series against the Florida Panthers Thursday night, but it clearly didn't bother him once the puck dropped

Perry was warming up without a helmet when a puck he shot hit the crossbar of the goal and ricocheted into his face, leaving him with a cut over his eye.

Minutes later, the game started, and the veteran was in the so-called zone.

He scored the first goal of the game at the 12:06 mark and put the Lightning up 1-0 over the Panthers.

It was a power-play goal for the Lightning, who have reaped the rewards of the man advantage against the Panthers in this series. Thursday night was no exception.

It was Perry’s fourth goal of the playoffs. He had a goal and assist in Tampa Bay’s 4-1 victory over Florida in Game 1. He scored two goals against the Toronto Maple Leafs in their first-round series.

Perry played all 82 games for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions this season. He joined Tampa Bay after a season with the Montreal Canadiens.

He posted 19 goals and 21 assists with Tampa Bay.