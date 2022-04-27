Lightning player laughs as Biden mistakenly calls NHL commissioner Gary 'Batman' during White House visit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tampa Bay Lightning players were all smiles at the White House on Monday after making their long-awaited trip to Washington, D.C., following back-to-back Stanley Cup championships, but it was a slip-up by President Biden that had one player holding back his laughter.

White House visits for championship teams are nothing out of the ordinary but when the president misspoke, referring to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman as Gary "Batman," one Lightning player struggled to keep his composure.

LONGTIME RED WINGS ZAMBONI DRIVER FIRED AFTER URINATING INTO DRAIN, SUES OVER DISCRIMINATION

"I want to thank Commissioner Gary Batman for being here as well," the president said.

Lightning star defenseman Victor Hedman appeared to turn his head to the side as he held back laughter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Unsurprisingly, social media users took to Twitter to come up with their best Batman jokes.

Monday was the Lightning’s first trip to the White House, despite winning the coveted Stanley Cup three times. The 2004-05 NHL lockout prevented that year's team from going, and the pandemic delayed this opportunity until nine months after the second of these back-to-back championships.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tampa Bay is looking to become the first to win the Cup three years in a row since the New York Islanders dynasty did it in the early 1980s.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.