Longtime Red Wings Zamboni driver fired after urinating into drain, sues over discrimination

A longtime Zamboni driver for the Detroit Red Wings was fired back in February after he was seen by another employee urinating in a drain at Little Caesars Arena, a lawsuit revealed this week.

Al Sobotka, who first began working at Olympia Stadium in 1971 as a member of the cleanup crew, has filed a lawsuit against Olympia Entertainment claiming he was discriminated against because of his age and disability in his Feb. 17 termination, the Detroit Free Press reported. The lawsuit was filed in Wayne County Circuit Court.

According to the lawsuit, the 68-year-old Zamboni driver was diagnosed with benign prostatic hypertrophy which causes him to frequently urinate. After cleaning the rink at Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 2, Sobotka’s health condition caused him to use a drain for ice runoff because the nearest facility was too far.

He was spotted by a male employee and was initially suspended before being terminated more than two weeks later.

"I was shocked," Sobotka told WDIV-TV, referring to his dismissal. "I didn't know what to say. Heartbroken, yes."

One of Sobotka’s attorneys claimed that management was aware of his medical condition and that he believed he no one was in the building at the time.

Olympia Entertainment told The Associated Press it wouldn't comment on a legal matter.

Besides steering the Zamboni at Red Wings games, Sobotka was known for removing octopus thrown to the ice by fans, a Detroit tradition at Olympia Stadium, Joe Louis Arena and now Little Caesars Arena. Fans cheered as he twirled the sea creatures over his head.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.