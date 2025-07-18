Expand / Collapse search
WNBA

Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu says Caitlin Clark 'means a lot more to the game' amid All-Star heartbreak

Lexie Hull will replace Clark in the 3-point contest

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Liberty's Sandy Brondello eager to coach Caitlin Clark, but injury threatens All-Star appearance Video

Liberty's Sandy Brondello eager to coach Caitlin Clark, but injury threatens All-Star appearance

New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello says she is looking forward to coaching Caitlin Clark in the WNBA All-Star Game Saturday as a lingering groin injury threatens the Fever star’s status for the weekend.

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu lamented Caitlin Clark’s latest injury that sidelined the Indiana Fever guard from All-Star weekend festivities, but she told reporters Friday that Clark’s contributions will still be felt at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. 

Clark was ruled out of Wednesday night's game against the Liberty with a groin injury, her third injury of the season. It was enough to sideline the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year from this weekend’s All-Star events, where she was due to compete in the 3-point contest Friday and the All-Star Game Saturday.

Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu

Team WNBA guard Caitlin Clark (22) takes a shot during the first half against USA Women's National Team guard Sabrina Ionescu (6) at Footprint Center July 20, 2024. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports)

Even so, Ionescu told reporters during a news conference Friday the Clark effect will still be in full effect. 

"Obviously, it’s really unfortunate that we don’t have her, but she means a lot more to the game than just showing up and playing. I think you’re able to see that with just the excitement in Indy right now, regardless of if she’s playing or not." 

Ionescu added she understands the frustrations Clark is experiencing being sidelined as the Fever prepare to host All-Star weekend. 

"Obviously, we’re good friends. I’ve been able to talk to her a lot through this process. Honestly, I kind of went through something similar in my career. My first year I didn’t play due to injury, and my second year I had three to four soft tissue injuries that I was dealing with. You look back, and it’s kind of a blessing in disguise because you’re able to just learn and grow and understand it’s all a part of your journey," she said. 

Sabrina Ionescu and Caitlin Clark

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse June 14, 2025. (Trevor Ruszkowski/Imagn Images)

"Just trying to be that sound board for her and that voice having gone through something kind of similar."

Liberty coach Sandy Brondello, who will coach Team Clark in Saturday’s game, echoed Ionescu’s comments, reassuring fans that Clark will still be a dominant presence even from courtside. 

"She’s still going to have a great impact on this team. I will give the coaching hat to her as much as she wants, to be quite honest," Brondello said with a laugh. "We’re going to play around with it a little bit. It’ll be fun. I think you’ve seen it with the Fever. She’s been very active on the sideline when she wasn’t playing. So, we’ll utilize that as well."

Sandy Brondello court

New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello looks down the court in the first half against the Las Vegas Aces during Game 2 of the 2023 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena Oct. 11, 2023. (Candice Ward/USA Today Sports)

The WNBA announced that Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes and Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones will replace Clark and an injured Satou Sabally in the game this weekend. Both will play for Brondello. 

The Fever announced Friday that Lexie Hull will replace Clark in the 3-point contest. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.