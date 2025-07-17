Expand / Collapse search
Caitlin Clark decides to forgo WNBA All-Star festivities after suffering injury

Clark suffered an injury against the Connecticut Sun

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark said on Thursday she will not participate in the WNBA All-Star Game or the festivities around it after she appeared to re-aggravate a groin injury.

Clark announced the decision in a statement through the team.

Caitlin Clark on the bench

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, center, reacts from the bench during the first half against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on July 16, 2025. (John Jones-Imagn Images)

"I’m so excited for Indy to host WNBA All-Star this weekend. I want to thank the Indianapolis Host Committee and all of the people that have put endless work in over the past year to put this event together," she said. "I know this will be the best All-Star yet.

"I am incredibly sad and disappointed to say I can’t participate in the 3-Point Contest or the All-Star Game. I have to rest my body. I will still be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for all the action and I’m looking forward to helping Sandy (Brondello) coach our team to a win.

"Can’t wait to see you all out there."

FEVER COACH SAYS CAITLIN CLARK'S ALL-STAR GAME APPEARANCE UP IN THE AIR AS TEAM FOCUSES ON 'LONG-TERM' HEALTH

Caitlin Clark frustrated

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, #22, reacts with a possible injury after a play against the Connecticut Sun in the second half at TD Garden in Boston on July 15, 2025. (David Butler II-Imagn Images)

Clark suffered the injury in the waning moments of the Fever’s win over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night. She appeared to tweak her upper leg on a bounce pass to Kelsey Mitchell.

Injuries have been the main storyline for Clark this season. She’s missed nearly a dozen games because of injuries but still managed to lead fan voting for the All-Star Game.

It’s unclear how long Clark will be out for.

Indiana is 12-11 following Wednesday night’s loss to the New York Liberty.

Caitlin Clark plays to the crowd

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark, #22, gestures to the crowd during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The team will return to action on July 22 – back on the road against New York.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.