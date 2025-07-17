Caitlin Clark decides to forgo WNBA All-Star festivities after suffering injury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark said on Thursday she will not participate in the WNBA All-Star Game or the festivities around it after she appeared to re-aggravate a groin injury.

Clark announced the decision in a statement through the team.

"I’m so excited for Indy to host WNBA All-Star this weekend. I want to thank the Indianapolis Host Committee and all of the people that have put endless work in over the past year to put this event together," she said. "I know this will be the best All-Star yet.

"I am incredibly sad and disappointed to say I can’t participate in the 3-Point Contest or the All-Star Game. I have to rest my body. I will still be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for all the action and I’m looking forward to helping Sandy (Brondello) coach our team to a win.

"Can’t wait to see you all out there."

Clark suffered the injury in the waning moments of the Fever’s win over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night. She appeared to tweak her upper leg on a bounce pass to Kelsey Mitchell.

Injuries have been the main storyline for Clark this season. She’s missed nearly a dozen games because of injuries but still managed to lead fan voting for the All-Star Game.

It’s unclear how long Clark will be out for.

Indiana is 12-11 following Wednesday night’s loss to the New York Liberty.

The team will return to action on July 22 – back on the road against New York.