Liberty part ways with coach Sandy Brondello one season after historic WNBA title

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Liberty are moving on from head coach Sandy Brondello nearly a year after the veteran WNBA coach led the franchise to its first championship.

The team released a statement Tuesday announcing the decision not to renew Brondello’s contract for the 2026 season.

"We would like to thank Sandy Brondello for her everlasting impact on the New York Liberty," general manager Jonathan Kolb said in a statement. "Sandy finishes her tenure in New York as the winningest coach in franchise history, and she took us to never-before-seen heights as the first head coach to lead the Liberty to a championship.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We wish Sandy the very best in her next chapter."

The move comes after the Liberty were eliminated from the playoffs following a first-round loss to the Phoenix Mercury last week.

"It has been a privilege to have coached the N.Y. Liberty these last four years. Bringing the first ever championship to New York will always be the most amazing feeling. I wish the team and organization more success moving forward," Brondello said in a statement to The Associated Press."

ACES STAR A'JA WILSON MAKES WNBA HISTORY AFTER WINNING 4TH MVP AWARD

The reigning WNBA champions were eliminated from the playoffs Friday following a 79-73 loss in Game 3 of their series against the Mercury. In the postgame news conference, Breanna Stewart was stunned by a question from a reporter who asked what her response would be to those questioning if Brondello should be brought back for next season.

"What the f---?" Stewart immediately responded.

"To anybody that questions Sandy being here, this is a resilient group, and she has our back, and we have hers. The way that she continued to kind of deal with the cards she was dealt was incredible. It wasn’t easy for anybody, but she came in every day with a positive attitude and a mindset to put us in our best positions possible and best foot forward."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite injuries to star players this season, Brondello led the Liberty to the playoffs with the No. 5 seed. Last season she coached New York to its first WNBA title in franchise history in a decisive Game 5 overtime victory over Minnesota.

She joined New York in 2022 after eight seasons in Phoenix, where she also led the Mercury to a championship.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.