Golden State Warriors forgot where they came from, Oakland A's pitcher says

Oakland Athletics pitcher Liam Hendriks slammed his former neighbors, the Golden State Warriors, in an interview published Tuesday, claiming the NBA team was less than nice to him and his fellow teammates after they started to experience success.

"They treated us like s— over here so we don't care for them much," Hendriks told The Athletic, according to SFGate.

The Warriors, who are moving to the Chase Center in San Francisco for the upcoming 2019-20 season, once shared space in the Oakland Arena with the Oakland A’s and Oakland Raiders. Hendriks said the six-time NBA championship team became “a—holes” after their winning streak following their 2015 victory.

"When the Warriors sucked and the A's were good, the A's would give them tickets," Hendriks said. "When the Warriors became good, they decided to cut all ties and become a—holes. So, no love lost for them leaving."

Hendriks recalled one incident in which he claimed a Warriors security guard wouldn’t let him out of a parking lot shared by the A’s and the Warriors when both teams are in-season. The guard, he said, told the MLB player that he was "not as important as a player for the A's as a fan for the Warriors is.”

Now that the Golden State Warriors and Raiders are set to leave the arena after the upcoming NFL season, Hendriks is already thinking of the ways his team can make use of the extra space.

"We can make some improvements after they leave," Hendriks said. "We can take (the Raiders') clubhouse because their clubhouse is way nicer than ours."