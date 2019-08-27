NFL's Matt Overton offers to buy tickets from Colts fans upset over Luck retirement

NFL player Matt Overton on Monday offered to buy the tickets of disgruntled Indianapolis Colts fans demanding refunds after the abrupt retirement of quarterback star Andrew Luck.

Overton, who played five seasons with the Colts, said on Twitter that he would be “more than happy” to buy season tickets from “angry fans” and donate them to charity.

“To any angry Colts season ticket holders who are seeking a refund, I’d be more than happy to buy your season tix off of you & donate them to @RileyChildrens patients & their families,” the Jacksonville Jaguars long snapper tweeted. “I’m serious.”

"Riley Hospital is near and dear to me," Overton told local Indianapolis station WTHR. "It's near and dear to the entire community of Indianapolis and if we can help these kids and families go to a game and cheer on their favorite team, the Colts, let's make it happen."

While it’s not clear how many people actually took up Overton’s offer, a Colts spokesman said the team received only a handful of calls seeking refunds, ESPN reports. The team franchise said sales for single-game and season tickets were selling as normal since Luck's announcement.

Overton still lives in Indianapolis during the offseason and his fiancée is also from the city. The NFL star said he had not spoken to Luck since announcing his retirement but came to his former teammate’s defense against some of the harsh criticism online.

"You can obviously tell he's going through a real big struggle and has been for quite some time now," Overton told WTHR. “People are questioning his character and his toughness and all that kind of stuff, and I just think it's B.S.“

“The dude is incredibly strong. He's obviously going through some very difficult decisions right now and made a very difficult decision to retire,” he added.

"It's hard on the fan base. It's hard on the team. It's hard on the organization. And it's hard for guys like me who played with him and friends to see him going through that. Just hopeful that he finds that peace and joy and his health going forward."