LendingTree Bowl 2020: Miami University vs. Louisiana preview, how to watch & more

The LendingTree Bowl will be played between the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Jan. 6, 2020. The game will be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

The RedHawks are coming into the game as the Mid-American Conference champions with an 8-5 overall record and a 6-2 record in the conference. Louisiana had a 10-3 overall record and a 7-1 record in the Sun Belt Conference. The Ragin’ Cajuns were runners-up for the Sun Belt title.

Miami’s entering its first bowl game since 2016. The team’s eight wins is the most since Chuck Martin took over the team in 2014 and the most since 2010 when the RedHawks made the GoDaddy.com Bowl. Brett Gabbert has led the offense with 2,163 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes. Running back Jaylon Bester had 689 rushing yards on 152 carries and 12 touchdowns. Wide receiver Jack Sorenson has led with 34 catches for 461 yards and four touchdowns this season. Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. had a team-leading seven sacks and defensive back Travion Banks led with five interceptions. Defensive back Mike Brown had three interceptions and returned two of them for touchdowns.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are making their second straight consecutive bowl-game appearance. Their 10 wins is the most in the school’s history and they’ll look to get one more by snapping their two-game bowl losing streak. Quarterback Levi Lewis had 2,804 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes. Running back Elijah Mitchell had 1,092 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns this season. Running back Trey Ragas had 11 rushing touchdowns this season as well. Wide receiver Ja’Marcus Beasley has led with 53 catches for 818 yards and eight touchdowns. Linebacker Joe Dillon had a team-high six sacks and defensive back Asjlin Washington had three interceptions and a fumble recovery.

It will be the third matchup between Miami and Louisiana. The RedHawks have won both matchups.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWL GAME COVERAGE

--

LENDINGTREE BOWL INFO

Sponsor: LendingTree

Date: January 6

Time: 7:30 p..m

TV: ESPN

Stadium: Ladd-Peebles Stadium

Location: Mobile, Ala.

--

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

ODDS

Moneyline: Miami-OH (+425), Louisiana (-550)

Spread: Miami-OH (+14), Louisiana (-14)

Over/Under: 55.5; Over (-110), Under (-110)

--

Betting odds courtesy VegasInsider.com