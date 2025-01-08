Legendary NFL coach Tony Dungy maintains 'fatherlessness is a national problem'

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy drew blowback nearly three years ago with comments he made about young African American men in prison and fatherlessness.

Dungy’s comments came as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Responsible Fatherhood Initiative in April 2022. The Super Bowl champion head coach drew criticism for his remarks almost immediately on social media.

On Wednesday, Dungy appeared on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich" and defended his remarks. Dakich asked Dungy if the world would be open to listening to facts again.

"I don’t think facts really impact people all that much. It’s crazy," Dungy said. "Fatherlessness is a national problem. And it’s all over in every community, but especially in the African American community. We’ve got to do something about it. It’s really the No. 1 problem that impacts a lot of other things. The quicker we realize that and the quicker we work on that, the better off we’re gonna be.

"Sometimes because of political agenda, sometimes because of other things, people can put the facts behind them, and you can’t worry about that. A lot of people were upset, but you have to say what’s really going on."

Dungy is not one to shy away from things he believes in.

The longtime coach and current NBC analyst was an opponent of Florida’s abortion measure. The measure needed a 60% supermajority to pass, the highest threshold in the country. It failed after 43% voted "No" and 57% voted "Yes."

He also praised voters for not passing Amendment 3, which would have legalized marijuana.

"The polls are closed in Florida and Amendment 3 and Amendment 4 both failed to pass," he wrote on X.

"Thank you to all the Florida residents who helped to protect the lives of the unborn. And we want people to realize that those expectant mothers who need help will still be able to get it. Pregnant women with health risks can get treatment. The exceptions for rape and incest are still in place. But this is a victory for babies."