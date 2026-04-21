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Legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's grandson charged with DWI after collision that killed teen bicylcist

Joseph Savarino's blood-alcohol level was 0.11%, above the 0.08% legal limit, when he struck the teen cyclist

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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Joseph Savarino, the grandson of legendary Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, was charged Monday with misdemeanor driving while impaired in connection with a collision that killed a 15-year-old bicyclist.

Savarino, 26, admitted to drinking before the incident Saturday night, and a Breathalyzer test measured his blood alcohol concentration at 0.11%, according to Durham County court records. The legal limit is 0.08%.

The boy was riding his bike in northwest Durham when Savarino’s vehicle struck him, according to the police. Savarino was tested with the Breathalyzer about an hour after the incident, according to a police affidavit.

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Mike Krzyzewski and Joseph Savarino

(Left) Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski looks on during the first half of a game against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on April 2, 2022. (Right) Joseph Savarino, 26, was charged Monday with misdemeanor driving while impaired in connection with a collision that killed a 15-year-old bicyclist. (Robert Deutsch/Imagn Images;Courtesy of the Durham County Sheriff's office)

Savarino made his first court appearance Monday, and a judge revoked his driver’s license before releasing him on a $100,000 secured bond. The bond was posted by Debbie Savarino, Joseph's mother and Krzyzewski's daughter. She is an assistant athletic director at Duke.

Fox News Digital reached out to Savarino’s attorney, Butch Williams, but did not immediately hear back.

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Joseph Savarino mug shot

Joseph Savarino, 26, was charged Monday with misdemeanor driving while impaired in connection with a collision that killed a 15-year-old bicyclist. (Courtesy of the Durham County Sheriff's Office)

Savarino’s brother and another of Krzyzewski’s grandsons, Michael Savarino, pleaded guilty to a DWI in July 2022 stemming from a November 2021 incident.

Michael Savarino was operating a vehicle owned by then-Duke star and current Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero in November 2021. As part of his plea agreement, he was sentenced to 12 months’ probation, was fined, had to do community service, and completed a treatment program.

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Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of Duke Blue Devils looking on during basketball practice

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils looks on during practice before the 2022 men's basketball tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on April 1, 2022. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Banchero was charged with aiding and abetting DWI, but the charges were eventually dropped.

Savarino, who was 20 at the time of the incident, was a walk-on for his grandfather’s team and played in 13 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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