Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama's Nick Saban retiring as football coach

Saban's seven titles are the most ever

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published | Updated
It's the end of an era not just in Tuscaloosa, but in college football.

Nick Saban is retiring, sources told Fox Sports.

Saban won six national championships with Alabama, and one more with LSU - his seven titles are the most by any coach in college football history.

Nick Saban runs

Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs onto the field during team introductions prior to the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 02, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

This year's Crimson Tide went 12-2 after making the College Football Playoff with their upset victory over then-top-ranked Georgia in the SEC championship. Bama earned the No. 4 seed, but lost to No. 1 Michigan, the eventual national champions, in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.

Saban, 72, had coached Bama since 2007.

Nick Saban waves

Alabama Crimson Tide Head Coach Nick Saban celebrates after the SEC Championship Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide on December 02, 2023, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Saban’s first head coaching gig came in 1990, when he manned Toledo for a season. He then spent four years as the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator before coaching Michigan State from 1995 to 1999, and then LSU from 2000 to 2004.

Before joining Alabama, Saban coached the Miami Dolphins in 2005 and 2006. That was his last job in the NFL.

Saban boasts an all-time record of 292-71-1 at the college level, including a 19-12 record in bowl games, and a 9-5 record in the College Football Playoff. At Bama, he went 206-29.

Nine of Saban's 11 SEC titles came with the Crimson Tide.

Nick Saban speaks at SEC Media Days

Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide speaks during Day 3 of the 2023 SEC Media Days at Grand Hyatt Nashville on July 19, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.  (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

His 292 wins are the fifth-most in Division I history.

This is a developing story. Check back for more…

