Alabama's Nick Saban retiring as football coach

It's the end of an era not just in Tuscaloosa, but in college football.

Nick Saban is retiring, sources told Fox Sports.

Saban won six national championships with Alabama, and one more with LSU - his seven titles are the most by any coach in college football history.

This year's Crimson Tide went 12-2 after making the College Football Playoff with their upset victory over then-top-ranked Georgia in the SEC championship. Bama earned the No. 4 seed, but lost to No. 1 Michigan, the eventual national champions, in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.

Saban, 72, had coached Bama since 2007.

Saban’s first head coaching gig came in 1990, when he manned Toledo for a season. He then spent four years as the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator before coaching Michigan State from 1995 to 1999, and then LSU from 2000 to 2004.

Before joining Alabama, Saban coached the Miami Dolphins in 2005 and 2006. That was his last job in the NFL.

Saban boasts an all-time record of 292-71-1 at the college level, including a 19-12 record in bowl games, and a 9-5 record in the College Football Playoff. At Bama, he went 206-29.

Nine of Saban's 11 SEC titles came with the Crimson Tide.

His 292 wins are the fifth-most in Division I history.

