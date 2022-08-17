Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Basketball
Published

LeBron James swats rumors of son's recruitment: 'He hasn’t taken 1 visit yet'

Oregon was reportedly favorite to land Bronny James for the 2023-24 season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

LeBron James pushed back on rumors Tuesday about where his son would be playing basketball at the next level.

Bronny James was showcased across social media earlier in the week due to his outstanding poster dunk on a defender with his California Basketball Club amateur team during an exhibition game in Paris against a French select team. The young basketball player’s slam went viral across social media.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bronny James, #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix.

Bronny James, #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

According to On3.com, Oregon emerged as one of the top candidates to land Bronny James in recruiting despite reported interest from blue-blood college basketball schools like Duke, North Carolina and Kentucky.

However, LeBron James swatted any rumor about his son’s recruitment away.

NBA CHAMP JOKINGLY SUGGESTS KEVIN DURANT CAN GET HIS TRADE WISH WITH A 'SIMPLE TWEET'

"He hasn’t taken 1 visit yet and has only had a few calls with coaches and universities. When Bronny makes his choice you’ll hear it from him," he tweeted.

Sierra Canyon High School guard Bronny James looks on against Perry High School at Footprint Center in Phoenix December 11, 2021.

Sierra Canyon High School guard Bronny James looks on against Perry High School at Footprint Center in Phoenix December 11, 2021. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

James is among the top high school basketball players in the country. He is set to play his senior year at Sierra Canyon in California.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sierra Canyons Bronny James, #0, drives the ball under pressure of Corona Centennial boys basketball team in the Southern California Open Division regional basketball finals on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 in Corona, California.

Sierra Canyons Bronny James, #0, drives the ball under pressure of Corona Centennial boys basketball team in the Southern California Open Division regional basketball finals on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 in Corona, California. (Getty Images)

James taking the route of playing overseas instead of going to college is reportedly on the table as well. According to The Athletic, Australia’s National Basketball League could be a landing spot. LaMelo Ball took that route and was later a top three pick of the NBA Draft.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.