LeBron James

LeBron James' son, Bronny, not getting love from scouts: 'He is not an NBA prospect'

James averaged fewer than five points per game this past season

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
It was a rough go for Bronny James in his freshman season at USC, and he's not getting much love as he gears up for the NBA Draft.

The son of the NBA's all-time leading scorer declared for the NBA Draft last month despite averaging fewer than five points per game with the Trojans. He can still decide to go back to college.

Perhaps the cardiac arrest he suffered last summer played a factor, as he had been a McDonald's All-American last year in his senior year of high school.

Bronny James shoots a free throw

Bronny James shoots a free throw during the 2024 NBA Combine on May 14, 2024, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. (Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

Despite dropping 13 points in a scrimmage at the NBA Scouting Combine earlier this week, though, one exhibition is not convincing many.

ESPN's Marc Spears read off a list of notes a pair of scouts took of James they had sent him, and not many were great.

One scout said to Spears, "If the Lakers don't draft him, I don't see anyone drafting him. Teams will want him on a two-way [contract], and I don't think [James' agency] Klutch will want that."

Another was harsher.

Bronny James vs UCLA

USC Trojans guard Bronny James (6) during a college basketball game against the UCLA Bruins on February 24, 2024, at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California.  (Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Positional athlete. Doesn't function as an elite athlete. Tweener stuck between two positions. Should be a point guard based on his size, but he can't run an offense. He's handicapped as an undersized shooting guard because he can't shoot…

"His comp - a poor man's Davion Mitchell. He is not an NBA prospect in my opinion."

Mitchell, a backup point guard for the Davion Mitchell, averaged 15.3 minutes and 5.3 points per game this season.

James played 25 games his freshman season and averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Bronny measured at a height of 6 feet, 1.5 inches at the NBA Scouting Combine. He was listed at 6 feet, 4 inches at USC.

LeBron James and Bronny James high five

Bronny James, #6 of the USC Trojans, greets LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Galen Center on January 6, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

It's been reported, though, that the Lakers, whom his father plays for, could draft Bronny if it would mean keeping LeBron on the team. The draft is two days before James' deadline to opt out of his deal.

Fox News' Chantz Martin contributed to this report.

