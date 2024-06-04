LeBron James 'so f---ing mad' he no longer plays with Kyrie Irving, calls him 'most gifted player' ever

After last year's disappointment, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks are in the NBA Finals.

The Mavs acquired Irving at last year's trade deadline, hoping for a deep run into the playoffs. However, the Mavs got cold and missed out on postseason basketball.

They came back with a vengeance this season, though, and are four wins away from their first title since 2011, against Irving's former Boston Celtics.

Irving headed to Boston after playing with LeBron James in Cleveland, with the duo winning a title in 2016. But, Irving headed East, and as things unraveled there (and then in Brooklyn), he landed in Dallas.

Lots has been speculated about James' and Irving's relationship since that Celtics-Cavs trade, but James has nothing but love for his former teammate.

"There was nothing on the basketball floor that Kyrie couldn't do. And sitting here watching it, I'm like, I'm playing like, so f---ing happy and so proud to watch him continue his growth and whatever the case may be, and at the same time, I am so f---ing mad at the same time that I am not his running mate anymore," James said on his podcast with his likely-soon-to-be head coach JJ Redick.

James added that he was "disappointed" his Los Angeles Lakers didn't get him at the deadline, and delivered even higher praise for Irving.

"I have so many words to praise Kyrie that I end up with absolutely none, because it's just, it's so, he's the most gifted player the NBA has ever seen," James quipped. "He has the best gifts I've ever seen of any NBA player. I've never seen a guy in my NBA life that feels better at times shooting with his off-hand than he does with his primary hand. If Kyrie's off in a game with his right hand, he will literally go exclusively to his left hand. I've never seen nothing like that."

The NBA Finals begin Thursday in Boston, who are looking for their first title in 16 years.

