Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LeBron James

LeBron James 'so f---ing mad' he no longer plays with Kyrie Irving, calls him 'most gifted player' ever

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving played in Cleveland together from 2014 to 2017

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

After last year's disappointment, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks are in the NBA Finals.

The Mavs acquired Irving at last year's trade deadline, hoping for a deep run into the playoffs. However, the Mavs got cold and missed out on postseason basketball.

They came back with a vengeance this season, though, and are four wins away from their first title since 2011, against Irving's former Boston Celtics.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

LeBron and Kyrie

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers &amp; Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks look on during the game on January 17, 2024 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.  (Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

Irving headed to Boston after playing with LeBron James in Cleveland, with the duo winning a title in 2016. But, Irving headed East, and as things unraveled there (and then in Brooklyn), he landed in Dallas.

Lots has been speculated about James' and Irving's relationship since that Celtics-Cavs trade, but James has nothing but love for his former teammate.

"There was nothing on the basketball floor that Kyrie couldn't do. And sitting here watching it, I'm like, I'm playing like, so f---ing happy and so proud to watch him continue his growth and whatever the case may be, and at the same time, I am so f---ing mad at the same time that I am not his running mate anymore," James said on his podcast with his likely-soon-to-be head coach JJ Redick.

LeBron and Kyrie with Cleveland

Kyrie Irving #2 and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrate after Game Four of the 2017 NBA Finals on June 9, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

James added that he was "disappointed" his Los Angeles Lakers didn't get him at the deadline, and delivered even higher praise for Irving.

"I have so many words to praise Kyrie that I end up with absolutely none, because it's just, it's so, he's the most gifted player the NBA has ever seen," James quipped. "He has the best gifts I've ever seen of any NBA player. I've never seen a guy in my NBA life that feels better at times shooting with his off-hand than he does with his primary hand. If Kyrie's off in a game with his right hand, he will literally go exclusively to his left hand. I've never seen nothing like that."

Kyrie Irving celebrates

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts as teammate Tim Hardaway Jr. runs up after Irving scored the game-winning shot ending the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Dallas, Sunday, March 17, 2024.  (AP Photo/LM Otero)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NBA Finals begin Thursday in Boston, who are looking for their first title in 16 years.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.