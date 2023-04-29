Expand / Collapse search
LeBron James
Published

LeBron James sends cryptic song lyrics on social media after knocking Grizzlies out of playoffs

James and the Lakers took down the second-seeded Grizzlies in six games

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
LeBron James heard the doubters before taking on the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round, and he's answering back.

The Los Angeles Lakers were the seventh seed in the Western Conference and were underdogs to the No. 2 seed. But with the way the series went and how James played, one would think it was the other way around.

The Lakers knocked Memphis out with a dominant 125-85 Game 6 win at Crypto.com Arena on Friday night to win the series four games to two.

LeBron James hyped up

LeBron James celebrates his basket after being fouled by a Grizzlie player in overtime in Game 4 of the NBA playoffs at Crypto.com arena Monday.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

James marinated in the victory on Friday night, but on Saturday he took to social media to remind everyone that he is King James.

And he did so by tweeting out lyrics from one of the best rappers of all time.

The bars he tweeted are from JAY-Z's "Trouble" from his 2006 album "Kingdom Come," which also featured the hit single "Show Me What You Got."

But he wasn't done - on Instagram, he tweeted an infamous freestyle lyric from Mystikal.

"If you ever see me fighting in the forest with a Grizzly bear, HELP THE BEAR," he wrote.

Normally, James stays off social media during the playoffs. He has notified his followers in the past that "Zero Dark Thirty mode" has been "activated," but apparently there was enough noise to send a message before the next round starts.

LeBron James celebrates

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates after a 3-point basket by Dennis Schroder in the closing second of regulation in the team's NBA basketball play-in tournament game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

James, 38, heard trash talk from Dillon Brooks all series, with the Memphis guard welcoming the challenge before the series and calling James "old." It's possible that James is subtweeting the 27-year-old to put him in his place, or it could just be a shot at anyone who continues to doubt him. Perhaps it's both.

The NBA's all-time leading scorer, a feat he accomplished in February, put up 22.2 points and grabbed 11.2 rebounds per contest.  In the Game 4 victory, he scored 22 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, his first 20-20 game of his career.

LeBron throwing chalk

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James tosses powder in the air prior to the team's NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

James and the Lakers now await the winner of the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings series - Game 7 is in Sacramento on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.