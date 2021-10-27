LeBron James rips 'Squid Game' ending; show's creator responds: 'I wouldn’t change my ending'

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, like many others, tuned into the hit Netflix show "Squid Game," and he shared his displeasure with the season finale on Tuesday.

James was talking to Lakers forward Anthony Davis during a press conference, and the dynamic duo started to discuss the ending of the show. The Orange County Register caught the interaction between the two superstars.

"Yeah, I did finish it," James told Davis. "You finish it? You watched it? You done? Yeah, I didn’t like the ending though. I know they start it off with a Season 2, but, like, get on the f------ flight and go see your daughter, bro. Like, what are you doing?"

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk was interviewed by The Guardian, and he responded to the criticism from James by taking a shot at the NBA legend’s film, "Space Jam: A New Legacy."

"Have you seen Space Jam 2?" Dong-hyuk said. "LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.’"

James caught wind of Dong-hyuk’s comments and shared his response on Twitter.

"This can’t be real right??!! I hope not," James wrote.