LeBron James' former teammate bashes Lakers over Frank Vogel firing

Richard Jefferson, LeBron James’ teammate during his 2016 championship run in Cleveland, bashed the Lakers handling of Frank Vogel on ESPN.

Jefferson is reacting to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski that the Lakers were firing Vogel…minutes after the team’s final game was over. Yikes.

"Woj tweeted one minute after the game that Frank Vogel was fired…the Lakers didn’t even have the decency to inform the coach that won them a championship 18 months ago, that they were going to let him go. The Lakers organization is in utter disarray," Jefferson said. And we can confirm Frank Vogel had no clue because he stated earlier this week that he hadn’t been told anything about his future in LA.

"I haven’t heard sh**," Vogel said when asked about his job security for 2023.

But to address Richard Jefferson’s point, Frank Vogel knowing his fate isn’t important, but the order in who learns this information is. Another issue here is that the team lacks professionalism by dismissing their head coach minutes after the final buzzer. That move sends a message that the organization felt their first move had to be dismissing Vogel like the roster wasn’t total cheeks.

No shooting, Anthony Davis was a total dud in 2022, and Russell Westbrook made $44 million to do cardio and toss up bricks — now suddenly you’re treating your coach like he didn’t lead the team to a title in 2020?

No sign of professionalism from anyone within that Lakers organization, let alone gratitute.

The comment section below NBA on ESPN’s tweet were that Magic Johnson potentially leaked the firing. If true, why would that have any impact on how this departure was handled? Magic Johnson was already known for allowing leaks under his watch so why would he be trusted with confidential information regarding Frank Vogel? Utter stupidity god forbid Lakers GM Rob Pelinka gave Magic that type of intel before he could break the news himself.

This issue isn’t complex: Tell Frank Vogel he’s been let go and THEN tell the public. It’s called professionalism. Not much of that in sports these days.