LeBron James seen trying to keep it together during Macy Gray's national anthem performance

LeBron hit game-winner in NBA All-Star Game

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
LeBron James had his mind on the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night as he hit the game-winner to seal his team’s victory over Kevin Durant’s team, but something before the tipoff broke his concentration.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar struggled to keep it together during Macy Gray’s national anthem performance.

Singer, Macy Gray performs the national anthem during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on Feb. 20, 2022, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Singer, Macy Gray performs the national anthem during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on Feb. 20, 2022, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Gray’s performance was panned on social media, with some comparing it to Fergie’s rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" during the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. Gray is a Grammy award-winning artist.

Team LeBron defeated Team Durant, 163-160.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James prepares to shoot during a practice session for the NBA All-Star basketball game in Cleveland, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James prepares to shoot during a practice session for the NBA All-Star basketball game in Cleveland, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

James scored 24 points and added six rebounds and eight assists. He hit the game-winning shot over Zach LaVine and Joel Embiid.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry won the All-Star Game MVP after making 16 three-pointers.

"Obviously I got the MVP; I played well the whole night. He hit the game-winner. All the history of our series and the Akron ties, and all that kind of going into how the night went, so it was pretty — can’t really draw it up any other way," Curry said.

The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, puts up a shot in front of the Golden State Warriors' Andrew Wiggins during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland.

The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, puts up a shot in front of the Golden State Warriors' Andrew Wiggins during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Curry finished with 50 points.

James is now 5-0 in the format in which the top vote-getters draft their own players.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.