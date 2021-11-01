Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Lakers
Published

LeBron James look-alike blows fans' minds during Lakers game

The mystery fan turned out to be designer Pat Christopher

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

LeBron James turned back the clock Sunday night as the Los Angeles Lakers pushed past the Houston Rockets, 95-85.

In the second quarter, James was on a fast break and performed an amazing reverse dunk. It was just two of his 15 points in the 10-point victory — but what was more amazing was what one NBA fan found in the background as James went back down the court to play some defense.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Lakers’ broadcast showed a person sitting in the crowd who looked exactly like James.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, tries to move past Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, tries to move past Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

"Lebron is so good he is Playing and watching the game at the same time," a Lakers fan wrote on Twitter.

The screenshot set Twitter ablaze during the game. Even James reacted.

James finished 6-for-19 with 15 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

CARMELO ANTHONY SCORES 23, LEADS LAKERS PAST ROCKETS 95-85

Carmelo Anthony scored 23 points and Russell Westbrook had 20 points in the victory. Anthony has led the team in scoring twice so far this season.

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon, left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon, left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

"I think people don’t really understand me. I think there’s a misconception out there about me not being able to adapt to situations. I’m easily adaptable to any situation and I’ve always tried to adapt to any situation I’ve been in. This is an easy adaptation for me just being here and being around the guys, being ready, staying ready, understanding what’s needed and being prepared," Anthony said.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, shoots as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Los Angeles. 

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, shoots as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Lakers moved to 4-3 with the win. The young Rockets team fell to 1-5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com