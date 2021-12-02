LeBron James: 'Zero sense' for high school basketball players to have masks under chins

LeBron James is arguably one of the top three basketball players of all time and has one of the smartest basketball IQs of anyone who has ever stepped onto the floor.

On Thursday night, there was something that perplexed the Los Angeles Lakers superstar as he geared up to return to NBA action following a COVID scare of his own. He couldn’t understand why players on his son Bronny’s high school basketball team were wearing face masks under their chins instead of over their noses and mouths.

"I’m sorry but I’m at my boys game and the mask underneath the chin makes ZERO sense to me!!" James tweeted.

Bronny James is a top high school basketball prospect who plays for Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California.

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) followed guidance from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) by wearing masks indoors in September.

"On September 1, 2021, the CDPH issued an update clarifying that the current education guidance requiring all individuals (adults and students) to wear a mask indoors at a K-12 school, regardless of vaccination status, does apply to extracurricular activities, including sports and sporting events sponsored by K-12 schools. It further clarifies that this guidance also applies to student athletes while competing in an indoor sport," the CIF said.

The CIF said young athletes can skip wearing masks if the American Academy of Pediatrics decides that wearing one may pose a choking hazard. Competitive cheer, gymnastics, wrestling and indoor aquatics were among those sports.

The California Department of Public Health touted mask-wearing in its guidance this year to prevent the spread of COVID.

"Masks are one of the most effective and simplest safety mitigation layers to prevent in-school transmission of COVID-19 infections and to support full time in-person instruction in K-12 schools," the guidance read in part.

James is set to play for the Lakers on Friday after his positive COVID-19 test turned out to be a false positive.