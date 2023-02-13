Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LVII
LeBron James hears boos while attending Super Bowl LVII

James was met with a large crowd of Eagles fans

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
LeBron James appeared at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday for Super Bowl LVII just days after he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring mark in the NBA.

James was shown on the video board at one point as the camera went around to show all the pro athletes and celebrities in attendance for the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. 

LeBron James looks on during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

LeBron James looks on during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The raucous crowd began to boo James as he was shown on the screen and in response, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar placed an imaginary crown on his head.

Eagles fans were out in full force at the stadium and their presence was felt before and during the game. Fans were seen taunting Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce before kickoff and they booed Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who was receiving the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

James set the scoring mark in a loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He needed 36 points to break Abdul-Jabbar’s mark and got 38. Los Angeles lost by three.

Lakers forward LeBron James meets with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar after breaking the NBA all-time scoring record against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Lakers forward LeBron James meets with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar after breaking the NBA all-time scoring record against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA Today Sports/File)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is defended by Cavaliers guard Darius Garland on Dec. 6, 2022, in Cleveland.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is defended by Cavaliers guard Darius Garland on Dec. 6, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

"As I sit up here and look at this thing going around right now, it’s just so surreal to me," James said Thursday during a special ceremony. "But the one thing I know for sure is that I’ve never cheated the game of basketball. And I would never cheat the game of basketball, because it's given so much to myself. It's given so much to my family."

Since then, James has been with the team but has not taken the court.

He’s averaging 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7 assists this season.

